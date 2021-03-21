Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 250 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Eaton by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $133.26 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $141.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.85.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.