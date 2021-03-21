Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RPG opened at $160.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.12. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $84.27 and a twelve month high of $177.25.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

