Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 175 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,988,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,301,582,000 after buying an additional 490,415 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,560,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after acquiring an additional 406,268 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,660,000 after acquiring an additional 288,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.65.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $160.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.78. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,001.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

