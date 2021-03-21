Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives $128.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Chart Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 73,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,674,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $147.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.25 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $166.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.44.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.34 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

