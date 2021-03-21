Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 58,220 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,299,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 58,220 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.2% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,086,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $380,498,000 after purchasing an additional 270,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $11.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.11. The company had a trading volume of 38,930,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,701,037. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.89, for a total transaction of $11,988,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,317,449 shares of company stock valued at $350,191,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

