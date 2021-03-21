Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 33,431 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,836,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 33,431 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.6% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,481,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in NVIDIA by 226.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $523,815,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 132.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $593,523,000 after purchasing an additional 625,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $513.83. 7,480,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,617,485. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $198.52 and a 1-year high of $614.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $318.57 billion, a PE ratio of 84.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $546.51 and a 200 day moving average of $533.23.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.