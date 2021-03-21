Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,389,816 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 307.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,468,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,389,816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of NextEra Energy worth $653,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 301.9% during the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 5,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.84. 22,806,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,484,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,595 shares of company stock worth $11,880,740. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.