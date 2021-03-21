Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $754.22 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,689 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $754,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,705,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in V.F. by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on VFC. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

Shares of V.F. stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $79.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,526,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,932. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.75 and a 200 day moving average of $79.14. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -612.54, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

