Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,974,672 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 23,927 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,067,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.27.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $7.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $512.18. 4,386,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,931,878. The company has a market capitalization of $226.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.00 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $536.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

