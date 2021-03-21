Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 11,220 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Channing Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,220 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,626,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 28,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after buying an additional 7,894,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

In related news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $8,346,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.32. 45,667,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313,384. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $106.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.34.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

