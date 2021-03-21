Channing Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 172.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 219,442 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Ciena worth $18,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,685 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 113,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,170,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,277,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $2,189,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $136,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $38,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,678 shares of company stock worth $2,326,244. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,817,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,224. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $32.77 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.