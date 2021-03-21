Channing Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,556 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.49. 13,501,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,932,561. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.26. The stock has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

