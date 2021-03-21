Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Receives $6.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHPRF shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Champion Iron from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Champion Iron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of CHPRF stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

