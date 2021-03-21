Chainlink (LINK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.32 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Chainlink has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $12.32 billion and approximately $1.01 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for approximately $29.72 or 0.00051585 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00016269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.11 or 0.00645974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00068882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00024349 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00033198 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 414,509,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

