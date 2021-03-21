Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) announced its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.79, Fidelity Earnings reports. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%.

NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $27.76 on Friday. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $334.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 3.71.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $246,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $658,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $847,200 in the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

