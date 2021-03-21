Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

LEU opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. Centrus Energy has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $334.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 3.71.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.79. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 15.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $321,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $847,200. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 517.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

