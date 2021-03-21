Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Celanese worth $19,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,492 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after buying an additional 533,403 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $20,409,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $19,956,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Celanese by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 858,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after buying an additional 149,474 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.05.

Celanese stock opened at $147.64 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $152.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.