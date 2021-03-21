Cash Converters International Limited (ASX:CCV) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Cash Converters International Limited (ASX:CCV) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.17.
Cash Converters International Company Profile
Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Cash Converters International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cash Converters International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.