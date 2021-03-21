carsales.com Ltd (CAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

carsales.com Ltd (ASX:CAR) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from carsales.com’s previous interim dividend of $0.22.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$14.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23.

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services.

