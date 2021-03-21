Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Now Covered by Hovde Group

Investment analysts at Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Capstar Financial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstar Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of CSTR opened at $18.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%. On average, analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $40,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 257,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,175,946.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,730,000 after buying an additional 74,813 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 575,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 25,275 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Capstar Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 376,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 35,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

