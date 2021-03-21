Capital International Ltd. Sells 2,762 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital International Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,104 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 4.7% of Capital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $80,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $380,498,000 after purchasing an additional 270,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total transaction of $1,753,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,317,449 shares of company stock valued at $350,191,800. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $11.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.11. 38,930,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,701,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.94 and a 200 day moving average of $269.52.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.