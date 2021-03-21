Capital International Ltd. Raises Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Capital International Ltd. boosted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,565 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $11,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Shares of SEA stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.90. 3,432,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,465,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of -73.09 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.99 and a 200-day moving average of $196.12. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.