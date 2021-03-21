Capital International Ltd. Has $5.15 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Capital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Swedbank lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 997,344 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after purchasing an additional 746,553 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,879.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 684,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,603,000 after purchasing an additional 650,183 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $79,319,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 699.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,176,000 after purchasing an additional 366,243 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

Global Payments stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,603,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,301. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 122.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $216.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $107,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,594.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,220,632 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

