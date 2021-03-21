Capital International Ltd. Grows Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Capital International Ltd. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,236 shares of company stock worth $3,624,057 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

NYSE ICE traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $111.20. 3,531,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,141. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

