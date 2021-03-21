Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TM17. Investec upgraded shares of Team17 Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 668 ($8.73) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 765.75 ($10.00).

Shares of TM17 stock opened at GBX 740 ($9.67) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 763.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 758.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Team17 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £972.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

