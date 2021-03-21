Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLXT shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLXT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Calyxt during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 14.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in Calyxt during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after buying an additional 1,193,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLXT stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 214,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,049. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. Calyxt has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $294.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 318.57% and a negative return on equity of 89.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Calyxt will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

