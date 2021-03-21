Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$2.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CXB. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price objective on Calibre Mining to C$3.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.22.

Shares of CXB stock opened at C$1.64 on Wednesday. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.53 and a 52-week high of C$2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$537.95 million and a PE ratio of 9.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.04.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

