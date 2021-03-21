CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Price Target Raised to $14.00

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CalAmp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.05.

CAMP opened at $11.55 on Thursday. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CalAmp will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CalAmp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 35,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CalAmp in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

