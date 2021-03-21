Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes $3.77 Million Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,717,000 after purchasing an additional 605,212 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BYND opened at $139.39 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -309.76 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $2,190,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at $11,164,835.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,570 shares of company stock worth $6,985,247 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BYND has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.63.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

