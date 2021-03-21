Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 4,525 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,018,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,264,000 after acquiring an additional 404,469 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,977.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 344,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,746,000 after acquiring an additional 333,496 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,233,000 after acquiring an additional 254,967 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.80.

PH opened at $311.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $93.51 and a twelve month high of $321.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

