Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 30,095 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 229,988 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 30,095 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of HAL stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,261 shares of company stock worth $265,935 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.