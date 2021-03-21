Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 271,744 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,744 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.05% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEVA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,104,000. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 125.0% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 15,164,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,710 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 109.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,561 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,295,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEVA opened at $11.52 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.