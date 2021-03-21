Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 7,253 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

ALB stock opened at $151.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

