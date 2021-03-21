Bytecoin (BCN) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $87.57 million and $421,244.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.35 or 0.00406374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

