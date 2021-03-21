BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.37 and last traded at $48.32. 141,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 369,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.23.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BYDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BYD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get BYD alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.97.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.