BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) PT Raised to C$4.25

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of BTB.UN stock opened at C$4.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.82. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$2.29 and a 1 year high of C$4.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$277.86 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.