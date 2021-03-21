BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

BTGOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $2.03 on Thursday. BT Group has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

