Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,018 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $16,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $260.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $264.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Argus raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

