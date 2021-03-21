Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 2,195 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $15,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,219,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,454,000 after purchasing an additional 48,683 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 803,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,424,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,313,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,724,000 after buying an additional 50,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEICO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.18.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $347,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,569.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $36,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,452.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HEI stock opened at $125.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $63.82 and a one year high of $141.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.79 million. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

