Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,030,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $25,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 288,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth about $2,315,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 149,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MWA opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

MWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $293,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $250,150.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

