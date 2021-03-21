Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 6,297 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $13,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock opened at $83.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.36 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.11.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

In other news, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

