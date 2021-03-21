Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.11.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,598,000 after acquiring an additional 436,562 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,643,000 after purchasing an additional 88,582 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 920,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,468,000 after purchasing an additional 203,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,265,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.84. 1,389,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,962. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.55 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $91.78.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

