Brokers Set Expectations for Delek US Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Delek US in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Delek US alerts:

DK has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of DK stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.19. Delek US has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 36.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,583 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Delek US by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 111.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after buying an additional 829,757 shares in the last quarter.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.