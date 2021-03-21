Brokers Offer Predictions for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Virtus Investment Partners in a report released on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $4.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.73.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VRTS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.80.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $256.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.41 and its 200 day moving average is $197.17. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $270.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 202.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,908 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,968 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,008,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.