Brokers Offer Predictions for Travelzoo’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) – Barrington Research decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Travelzoo in a report issued on Thursday, March 18th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Noble Financial cut shares of Travelzoo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 246.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 11.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 408,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 41,290 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.