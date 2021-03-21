Brokerages Set Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) PT at $14.00

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of SCM stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.78 million, a PE ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.41. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 10.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 30.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,391 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 23.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

