Brokerages Set Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) PT at GBX 266

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 266 ($3.48).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a report on Thursday.

SLA opened at GBX 286.70 ($3.75) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of £6.25 billion and a PE ratio of 7.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 311.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 274.19. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52-week low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 333.40 ($4.36).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Standard Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Asquith acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £88,800 ($116,017.77). Also, insider Stephen Bird bought 100,000 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £286,000 ($373,660.83).

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

