Brokerages Set LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Target Price at $115.41

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. UBS Group started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

LPLA opened at $146.29 on Thursday. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $40.36 and a 52-week high of $147.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,043,477.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,446,151.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $192,158.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

