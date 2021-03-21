Brokerages Set Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) PT at $27.67

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RIDE shares. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of RIDE opened at $13.30 on Thursday. Lordstown Motors has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

In other Lordstown Motors news, CFO Julio C. Rodriguez sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $2,521,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $18,075.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,820 shares of company stock worth $8,848,815 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $809,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth $1,855,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

