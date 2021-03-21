Brokerages Set Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Price Target at $32.00

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on INVH. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Invitation Homes by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 104,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period.

NYSE INVH opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 92.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

